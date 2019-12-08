Denis Onyango returned from injury to help Mamelodi Sundowns pick a vital point away to Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.

The Ugandan custodian missed the 3-0 win over Petro de Luanda in the first match but was in inspirational form as he thwarted the hosts’ attempts on goal.

With Petro de Luanda playing to a 1-1 draw with Algeria’s USM Algers in Luanda, Sundowns take table leadership after two games in Group D.

Elsewhere, Jamal Salim was in good form but conceded twice as Al Hilal of Sudan was edged 2-1 in Cairo against record winners Al Ahly.

In the same Group B, Etoile Du Sahel registered a big 3-0 away win against Platinum of Zimbabwe to take over group leadership with a perfect sweep after two games.

In Group A, Zamalek beat ten-man Primeiro de Agosto 2-0 in Egypt while TP Mazembe were 2-1 winner away to Zesco United.

Ugandans Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe) and Umar Kasumba (Zesco United) were unused substitutes in that game.

CAF CL Match Day Two Results

Group A

07.12.2019 Zamalek (Egypt) 2-0 Primeiro de Agosto (Angola)

07.12.2019 Zesco United (Zambia) 1-2 TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Group B

06.12.2019 Al Ahly (Egypt) 2-1 Al Hilal (Sudan)

07.12.2019 Platinum (Zimbabwe) 0-3 Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

Group C

07.12.2019 Petro de Luanda (Angola) 1-1 USM Alger (Algeria)

07.12.2019 Wydad (Morocco) 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Group D

06.12.2019 AS Vita (DR Congo) 0-1 Raja (Morocco)

06.12.2019 Esperance (Tunisia) 1-0 JS Kabylie (Algeria)