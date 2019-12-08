Sunday Results

Sudan 1-1 Zanzibar

Kenya 1-0 Tanzania

Hassan Abdallah scored an early goal to give defending champions Kenya an important 1-0 win over rivals Tanzania at Lugogo.

The closely contested game played on Sunday afternoon was the second in group B after both Sudan and Zanzibar drew 1-1 in the early kick off of the day.

Kenya started well with Kenneth Muguna, Kevin Kimani and Oscar Wamalwa pressurizing the Tanzania backline led by the experienced Kevin Yondani.

The pressure paid off as early as the fourth minute when his low shot beat Tanzania skipper Aishi Manula.

The Kilimanjaro stars pressed for a leveller but couldn’t beat the Kenya backline manned by Joash Onyango.

In the early kick off, ten-man Zanzibar threw away a lead to draw with Sudan who scored in the last minute of the game.

Makame Musa Hamis scored for the Zanzibar Heroes while Montasir Osman Yahya scored for Sudan.

Action in the tournament continues on Monday with Uganda taking on Somalia in the late kick off at Lugogo.