2019 Airtel FUFA Awards:

Saturday, 14th December – At Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala

There are less than five days to the 2019 Airtel FUFA Awards that will happen at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala on Saturday, 14th December.

The final three man short list for both male and female for the Most Valuable Player gong was officially released by the awards organizing committee on Sunday, 8th December 2019.

It is a close race to predict for both genders as all the six finalists have had a significant contribution to the beautiful game all year long.

The KCCA duo of Allan Okello and Mustafa Kizza as well as Proline’s Bright Anukani make the male final three short list.

The trio is currently with the Uganda Cranes team at the on-going 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Juliet Nalukenge (Kampala Muslim) and UCU Lady Cardinal’s Hasifa Nassuna are the final three female short list.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Hasifa Nassuna

Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals):

Hasifa Nassuna is no stranger to the Airtel FUFA Awards having won the overall gong in 2017.

Nassuna guided UCU Lady Cardinals to win the 2018/19 FUFA Women Elite League.

For her authority on the UCU Lady Cardinals team, she was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and finished as the overall top scorer with 16 goals.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Hasifa Nassuna has made the final short list for the past four years

Nassuna played a key role to help Uganda finish third at the CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup, scoring three goals.

Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens):

Fauzia Najjemba was joint top scorer in the FUFA Women Elite League (2018/19) scoring 14 goals same as Hasifa Nassuna. She was the top scorer at the 2019 National Secondary Schools’ Championship in Mbale scoring 14 goals.

Najjembe was the top scorer at the East Africa Secondary Schools’ championship in Tanzania, scoring 10 goals. Captained Mukono High School to winning the FUFA Independence Cup, a tournament where she emerged as the top scorer with 4 goals. Was part of the Uganda U17 Girls’ national team that won the COSAFA U17 Championship in Mauritius where scored 12 goals, five behind top scorer and teammate Juliet Nalukenge. Recently, she helped Uganda to finish third at CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup in Tanzania scoring two goals.

COSAFA Media Uganda U17 skipper Juliet Nalukenge in action against Zambia during the COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship

Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies):

Juliet Nalukenge helped Kawempe Muslim to win both the 2019 national and East Africa Secondary Schools’ championship. Nalukenge captained Uganda to winning the COSAFA U17 Championship and emerging as the tournament top scorer with 18 goals.

During the 2019 CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup hosted by Tanzania, she was Uganda’s top scorer with 5 goals as the Crested Cranes finished third for the second successive season in the regional tourney.

By and large, Nalukenge’s goal scoring exploits witnessed her net a phenomenal 53 goals for school, club and country in 2019.

Airtel FUFA Male Player of the Year (Final 3)

Bright Anukani – Proline Football Club:

Bright Anukani guided Proline Football Club to winning a double (The StarTimes FUFA Big League and the Stanbic Uganda Cup).

He was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the StarTimes FUFA Big League last season.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Allan Okello dribbles the ball

Allan Okello – KCCA Football Club:

He won the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, the FUFA Super Cup and the CECAFA Kagame Cup and was part of the Cranes team that qualified for the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN).

Mustafa Kizza – KCCA Football Club:

The left footed attack minded defender won the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, the FUFA Super Cup and the CECAFA Kagame Cup and was part of the Cranes team that qualified for the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN).

The overall winner per gender will drive home on the night.

There are other 13 categories of awards that will be given out.