Uganda Premier League (Best of November 2019):

Player: Steven Desse Mukwala (Maroons Football Club)

Steven Desse Mukwala (Maroons Football Club) Coach: Mike Hilary Mutebi (Kampala Capital City Authority)

The recipe of hard work is being recognized and appreciated in a special way.

At the end of every month, the Uganda Premier League (UPL) secretariat handsomely pays back to the main stake holders of the beautiful game – players and coaches with a token of Shs 1M each and plaques.

Effervescent Maroons striker Steven Desse Mukwala (on loan from Vipers Sports Club) as well as KCCA’s manager Mike Hillary Mutebi were confirmed winners of the best player and coach respective awards for the month of November 2019.

The two parties took home plaques and each pocketed Shs 1M courtesy of the sponsors; Uganda Breweries Limited (under the pilsner beer brand).

Mukwala’s fine form witnessed him score 7 goals in the second last month of the year to take his personal tally to 10 goals, the best of any player in the entire league by the half way stage.

The former Edgars Youth Academy graduate took home two man of the match accolades in the aforementioned month (against Police and Wakiso Giants).

He registered a brace against Wakiso Giants and Police above, with the other three goals coming against the Red Eagles Express, Busoga and Proline.

This comes months away when Maroons Football Club head coach Douglas Bamweyana smiled away with the best coach in the Uganda Premier League

The other nominated players on the short list were the KCCA duo of Sam Ssenyonjo and Allan Okello.

Meanwhile, Mutebi won his umpteenth monthly UPL award.

Mutebi pipped Vipers’ head coach Edward Golola to the November gong.

KCCA won 7 of the 9 games played in November, drawing one and losing once away to Mbarara.

The 13 time UPL champions had wins against nemesis Sports Club Villa, Tooro, Proline, Police, Express, Vipers and Kyetume FC.

They were held by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to a one all stalemate and lost away to Mbarara City.

Golola, on the other hand had four victories and fell to KCCA (1-0) at Lugogo.

The November 2019 winners received their awards at Kati Kati Restaurant, along the Lugogo by pass road in Kampala.

Quotes:

This is a big achievement for me. I thank my coach Douglas Bamweyana who has improved me a lot this season. He has instilled confidence in me and given me enough playing time and I credit him so much for this. Steven Desse Mukwala, Maroons FC and Uganda Cranes Striker