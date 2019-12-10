Uganda Cup 2019 – 2020 (Preliminary Round – Buganda Region)

1 st Round: Wednesday, 11 th December 2019

Wednesday, 11 December 2019 2 nd Round: Sunday, 15 th December 2019

Sunday, 15 December 2019 3rd Round: Wednesday, 18th December 2019

Following the successful completion of the 2019-2020 Uganda Cup preliminary round draws (Buganda region), the games kick off this Wednesday, 11th December 2019.

The Buganda Region Football Association held these draws at New Lions Hotel Mengo, Kampala on Monday to determine the fate of the clubs and hence the subsequent fixtures.

A total of 30 clubs were drawn for the first round draws, with four clubs granted byes to the second and third rounds.

Masaka City (former Nkambi Coffee), the best performers from last year’s edition will join the frey at the third round.

The trio of Masaka’s Synergy, Lugazi Municipal Council and Free Stars shall commence on round two.

Round one engagements:

There are 15 games that will be played on the opening round.

Entebbe road based Standard High Zzana, club owned by FUFA first vice president Justus Mugisha and coached by Joackim Mukungu will entertain Shavie Mukono at St Joseph Play ground in Lweza.

Luweero’s Kassanda will play Busula Sports Club and former Uganda Premier League side Entebbe shall make the trip to Butema Soccer Masters.

The reigning Buganda Football League champions Kajjansi United are at home to Uganda Martyrs Secondary School in Kajjansi (Uganda Clays Play ground).

Elsewhere, Kira United will lock horns against Kiwanga United at the Kira play grounds.

Lukaya Town Council takes on Zirobwe Young in Lukaya as Buikwe Red Stars shall play host to Seeta United.

Ebenezer takes on Hope of Foundation, Kakiri Town Council entertains Super Eagles Lugongwe and Busiro United will face Kampala University Luweero.

In the other games, Buwambo United battles Luweero United, Manyangwa against Young Simba, Kiyinda Boys plays Kampala University Masaka.

Simba, under new management of the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) will host Nakifuma United in Namulonge as Lugazi Nabugabo will take on Kalagi United at the Lugazi Barracks play ground.

Format of play:

The matches shall be played on a knock out basis.

The first round kicks off on Wednesday 11th December 2019.

Round two will get underway on Sunday 15th as the third round will start on Wednesday 18th December 2019.

The FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League clubs will join at the round of 64 stage.

Stanbic Bank is the main sponsor of the Uganda Cup tournament that has been played since 1971.

Proline beat Bright Stars 5-4 in post-match penalties during the final of the 2018-2019 edition played at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Normal time had ended one all.

The Uganda Cup champion gets the rights to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

1st Round Draws (Preliminary Stage) *Kick off for all matches – 4 PM

• Standard High Zzana Vs Shavie Mukono – St Joseph’s Lweza

• Kassanda Vs Busula Sports Club – Kassanda Police

• Butema Soccer Masters Vs Entebbe – Butema

• Kajjansi United Vs Uganda Martyrs Secondary School – Uganda Clays Play ground, Kajjansi

• Kira United Vs Kiwanga United – Kira Town Council play ground

• Lukaya Town Council Vs Zirobwe Young – Bulakati

• Buikwe Red Stars Vs Seeta United – Buikwe

• Ebenezer Vs Hope of Foundation – Kitegombwa

• Kakiri Town Council Vs Super Eagles Lugongwe – Gombolola Kakiri

• Busiro United Vs Kampala University Luweero – Ssaza Ground, Kiboga

• Buwambo United Vs Luweero United – Buwambo

• Manyangwa Vs Young Simba – Gayaza Church

• Kiyinda Boys Vs Kampala University Masaka – Ssaza Ground, Mityana

• Simba Vs Nakifuma United – Namulonge

• Lugazi Nabugabo Vs Kalagi United – Lugazi Barracks