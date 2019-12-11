Acholi won the 2019 FUFA Drum (Inter-Provinces) tournament in Lira on Tuesday, December 10, after overcoming Bukedi 5-3 in a post-match penalty shoot-out following a goal-less draw in normal time.

Played since 2018, the tournament has steadily built momentum and it has become one of the major sporting events that unifies most people all over the entire country.

The tournament is held across the 16 provinces of Uganda, and it is credited for being all embracing for permitting the different players of Ugandan descent to play regardless of the various divisions they are currently playing in.

On average, over 5 million people have been lured to keenly follow this tournament from their different corners of the county in central Uganda, Eastern, Western, Mid-West, Northern and the West Nile regions.

Buganda Province beat West Nile 2-1 (over the two legs) in the 2018 final that was played in Mukono and Arua to lift the inaugural championship.

The chairperson of the Drum organizing committee Rogers Byamukama hailed since hailed the different parties at play to make this tournament a complete success.

“The FUFA Drum project is a big deal which has managed to serve the intended purposes. It is a Shs 2 billion franchise where we have sponsors and partners (Eagle Poa, NIC, Uganda Tourism Board and BBS Telefaina) but we still urge many more to come on board” Byamukama attests.

Byamukama, also a FUFA Executive Committee member has steered a project which has also managed to attract Government’s interest for its ability to mobilize masses.

Politicians across the divide from the ruling NRM, DP, People Power, FDC, JEEMA and other affiliations easily joined the bandwagon as they buried their political feelings to support their respective provinces.

Ground to unearth unexploited talents:

The FUFA Drum tournament has had the ability to provide that rich plat form to expose the hitherto largely ventured talents.

“Majority of the players who have been on the fringes at their clubs and many in the regional leagues are able to play in the FUFA Drum and get this valuable game time. Now, with the new format of the quarter finals played in a group format, more games have been played and players got the necessary game time. Players such Bronson Nsubuga (Lango), Ibra Nsimbe and Fredson Gwoto (Bukedi), Ronald Ssekiganda (Buganda) and many more were able to get more minutes and get noticed” Byamukama adds.

Sports Tourism:

During the inaugural edition, FUFA managed to lure Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) since this project directly inter-linked with home and away trips across the country thus its unquestionable ability to promote internal (domestic tourism).

Upon this rich plat form, different spectators visited various places as they engaged in the respective matches away from the home places with the potentiality to visit the historic, natural features, eye catching and tourist sites.

Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) was therefore the first official partner on board with at least Shs 200M for the first year.

Spectators visited wonder places as Murchison Falls, Mabira Forest, Nyero Rock Paintings, Sipi Falls, Mountain Elgon, Mountain Rwenzori, Ngetta Hills (Lira), Karuma Falls and many other places.

Hotel business boomed throughout the duration of the tournament especially in the host venue of the matches as players, officials and fans scrambled for accommodation, meals and drinks.

The organizing committee added to the prize money of the tournament, a big motivational tool to boost competition.

Prize Monies:

Champions Acholi took home Shs 32M, gold medals and a glittering trophy.

Bukedi, the losing finalists pocketed Shs 15M, with the losing semi-finalists (Bugisu and Lango) each taking Shs 5M.

The four losing quarter finalists (Buganda, Tooro, West Nile and Busoga) each took Shs 4M.

The third and fourth in group provinces parted with Shs 1.5M and Shs 1M respectively.

Individual prize monies:

The most valuable player of the tournament, Bronson Nsubuga of Lango Province took Shs 1M.

The same amount of money was also given to the tournament top scorer (Tito Okello), best goalkeeper (Derrick Emukule) and Shs 1M for each player on the tournament best XI.

The FUFA Drum theme is “Celebrating Our Ancestry”.

Individual Top Performers:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Bronson Nsubuga (Lango)

Best Goalkeeper: Derrick Emukule (Bukedi Province)

Top Scorer: Tito Okello (Acholi Province) – 8 Goals

2019 FUFA DRUM Best XI: Derrick Emukule (G.K, Bukedi), Denis Okota Oola (Bukedi), Rashid Okocha (West Nile), Benjamin Nyakoojo (Tooro), Slyvester Okello (Acholi), Hudu Mulikyi (Acholi), Bronson Nsubuga (Lango), Fredson Gwot (Bukedi), Tito Okello (Acholi), Ibra Nsimbe (Bukedi), Felix Okot (Acholi)

Best Coach: Geofrey Akena (Acholi)