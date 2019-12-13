CECAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship
Match Day Three
- Uganda 10- 0 Eritrea
- Burundi 8-0 Djibouti
- Tanzania 3-1 Kenya
Uganda U-17 Girls’ national team continued with its dominant performance at the ongoing CECAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship, registering another comfortable victory on Friday.
The team coached by Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi ensured they secured a third win in as many games after sweeping aside Eritrea, winning the game 10-0.
This meant, hosts Uganda has scored 26 goals in the three games played and leads the log with nine points.
Skipper Juliet Nalukenge extended her scoring run, netting a hat trick to take her goal tally to eight at the tournament.
Her partner in crime, Fauzia Najjemba who netted a hat trick in the 12-0 win against Djibouti also appeared on the score sheet this time getting a brace.
The other goals came from Margaret Kunihira, Sumaya Komuntale, Catherine Nagadya, Stella Musubika and Kevin Nakachwa.
Tanzania moved to second place on seven points after defeating Kenya 3-1 while Burundi outwitted minnows Djibouti in the other game played on Friday.
Uganda U-17 Starting XI
Daphine Nyayenga, Samalie Nakachwa, Sumaya Komuntale, Bira Naddunga, Stella Musubika, Kevin Nakachwa, Catherine Nagadya, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Margaret Kunihira, Fauzia Najjemba