CECAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship

Match Day Three

Uganda 10- 0 Eritrea

Burundi 8-0 Djibouti

Tanzania 3-1 Kenya

Uganda U-17 Girls’ national team continued with its dominant performance at the ongoing CECAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship, registering another comfortable victory on Friday.

The team coached by Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi ensured they secured a third win in as many games after sweeping aside Eritrea, winning the game 10-0.

This meant, hosts Uganda has scored 26 goals in the three games played and leads the log with nine points.

Skipper Juliet Nalukenge extended her scoring run, netting a hat trick to take her goal tally to eight at the tournament.

Her partner in crime, Fauzia Najjemba who netted a hat trick in the 12-0 win against Djibouti also appeared on the score sheet this time getting a brace.

The other goals came from Margaret Kunihira, Sumaya Komuntale, Catherine Nagadya, Stella Musubika and Kevin Nakachwa.

Tanzania moved to second place on seven points after defeating Kenya 3-1 while Burundi outwitted minnows Djibouti in the other game played on Friday.

Uganda U-17 Starting XI

Daphine Nyayenga, Samalie Nakachwa, Sumaya Komuntale, Bira Naddunga, Stella Musubika, Kevin Nakachwa, Catherine Nagadya, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Margaret Kunihira, Fauzia Najjemba