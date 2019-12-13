Management at Uganda Premier League club, Kyetume FC has confirmed the appointment of Jackson “Mia Mia” Mayanja as the new club manager for a two year tenure.

On Friday, 13th December 2019, Mayanja was officially introduced to the playing staff during a meeting.

He will work alongside David Katono Mutono as first coach and Jimmy Kintu as second assistant.

For starters, Mutono has been the interim coach since the sudden sacking of their former head coach George “Best” Nsimbe.

This will be the second stint for the stylish former Uganda Cranes international at the Mukono based club christened as “The Slaughters”.

Mayanja first worked at Kyetume when the club was still in the second tier FUFA Big League during the second half of the 2018-2019 season, helping the club get promoted to the Uganda Premier League.

After guiding the club to the top flight, he left for greener pastures for Tanzania to work with KMC.

Meanwhile, he remained as the Kyetume Football Club Technical Director (TD) as Nsiimbe carried on as head coach alongside Mutono as assistant coach.

After the sacking of Nsiimbe, Katono carried on the mantle as interim coach.

Mayanja played for the national team (Uganda Cranes), featured at KCCA and played professionally in Egypt at Al Masry and Tunisia’s Esperance De Tunis.

As a coach, he has handled KCCA, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Rayon Sport (Tanzania), Simba (Tanzania), Kyetume (Uganda) and lately Tanzania’s KMC.

Since departing KMC, Mayanja was in negotiations with Wakiso Giants FC although the deal fell through at the 11th hour.

In their debut season of the top flight division, Kyetume completed the first round in 12th position with 16 points.

Ranking aloft the club’s top priority will be surviving the relegation monster.