CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup 2019:

Semi-final 1: Kenya 1-4 Eritrea

Kenya Eritrea Semi-final 2: Uganda 1-0 Tanzania

Fahad Bayo headed home a decent header in the closing stages of the game as Uganda Cranes beat neighbours Tanzania 1-0 during the second semi-final of the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup on Tuesday evening.

Until Bayo’s 86th minute goal, the game had remained barren and looked destined for stalemate.

Left back Mustafa Kizza delivered a teasing cross from the left that was headed home at the far past Tanzania substitute goalkeeper Boniface Metacha Mnata.

Before the goal, Uganda Cranes was wasteful, missing a couple of clear cut scoring opportunities through Bayo, Allan Okello, Bright Anukani and half chances by Kizza and second half substitute Abdul-Karim Watambala.

In the opening half, Uganda Cranes skipper Halid Lwaliwa recovered from an injury scare early inside the first quarter of the game to soldier on.

Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago stopped Juma Abdul Jafari Mnyamani’s free-kick from 30 yards after 25 minutes.

Two minutes later, Tanzania goalkeeper and captain Aishi Salum Manula denied striker Bayo in a one against incident with the rebound blasted over by an on rushing Anukani.

The incident where goalie Manula thwarted Bayo left the former injured and it took seven minutes to arrest his worrying situation before he was eventually replaced by Metacha Boniface Mnata.

The seven minutes of added time produced two clear cut goal scoring opportunities.

One fell to the visitors with Herman Mpepo Eleuter forcing a one hand save from goalkeeper Lukwago.

Okello shot wide from close range after Anukani released Kizza on the far left to set up a cut back.

Midfielder Shafiq Kagimu shot straight at goalie Mnata 10 minutes into the second half from a distance.

Uganda’s first change witnessed Ben Ocen take out for Viane Ssekajugo after 55 minutes.

On the hour mark, right back Willa shot way off target from 40 yards.

There was a contentious moment in the 68th minute when Djibouti referee Gueidi Diraneh pointed to the spot after Ojera fell into the area but quickly cancelled the decision when first assistant referee signaled the foul was outside the goal area even though Ojera fell into the forbidden area.

The resultant free-kick was brushed out off the defensive wall for a fruitless corner kick.

Ojera later paved way for Abdul Karim Watambala as the hosts sought for numbers upfront.

The defining moment of the game arrived with four minutes to the climax of the game.

Central defensive John Revita released Kizza on the far left before the latter’s first time cross was headed past Mnata for the goal.

The goal was greeted by wild celebrations from the passionate home fans and a heavy rain storm that continued through to the three added minutes.

Uganda held onto the lead to storm the finals where the hosts will face Eritrea in Thursday’s final.

Team Line Ups:

Uganda Cranes XI: Charles Lukwago (GK), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Halid Lwaliwa, Shafiq Kagimu, Bright Anukani, Allan Okello, Joachim Ojera (70′ Abdul Karim Watambala), Fahad Bayo, Ben Ocen (55′ Viane Ssekajugo)

Subs Not Used: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Musitafa Mujuzi, Paul Mbowa, Nicolas Kasozi, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Steven Mukwala, Joel Madondo

Head coach: Johnathan McKinstry (Northern Ireland)

Tanzania XI: Aishi Salum Manula (G.K, 31′ Boniface Mnata Metacha), Hassan Salehe Dilunga, Nickson Clement Kibabage, Juma Abdul Jafari Mnyamani, Gadiel Michael Kamagi, Ditram Nchimbi Adgan, Eleuter Herman Mpepo, Bakari Mwamyeto Nondo, Patrick Kelvin Yondani, Yassin Said Mzamiru, Jonas Gerald Mkunde

Subs Not Used: Robert Mapigano David (G.K), Gamba Baraka Majogoro, Lucas Almeida Kikoti, Paul John Nonga, Cleophace Mkandla, Salehe Gereza Mwaita, Mohammed Hussein Mohammed

Head Coach: Juma Mgunda (Tanzania)

Match Officials: