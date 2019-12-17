Uganda lifted the first edition of the CECAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship after overcoming Kenya at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Going into the final day with three teams still in contention (Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda), every game played on Tuesday mattered.

Tanzania set the pace on the day defeating Djibouti 10-0 to move to 11 points as they waited for the game between Uganda and Kenya.

At 10 points, Uganda needed just a point against Kenya to ensure they lift the championship.

However, the team managed by Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi started like a house on fire and took the lead through Fauzia Najjemba before skipper Juliet Nalukenge stretched the lead before the break.

In the second stanza, Uganda kept their lead intact to claim maximum points and eventually claim the title.

It should be noted, that this is the same team that won the COSAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship in November this year.

Nalukenge who was the top scorer at the COSAFA Championship with 18 goals ended the tournament with 9 while her partner in crime Najjemba managed 7.

Najjemba was named the tournament Most Valuable Player while Daphine Nyayenga was voted the best goalkeeper.