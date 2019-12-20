After guiding the Uganda Cranes to victory at the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup success, head coach Johnathan McKinstry has heaped praise on the entire team that worked collectively for the feat.

For starters, Uganda beat Eritrea 3-0 in the final to win the CECAFA Senior Challenge cup in 2019, for the umpteenth time since inception of the tournament that started as Gossage cup in 1926.

Right from the players, staff to the fans, McKinstry was full of praise.

“I am extremely proud of all the Uganda Cranes players and staff for what has been a perfect run of 6 wins from 6 games to lift the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup 2019” he noted.

Uganda Cranes opened the campaign with a 3-1 victory over Somalia, then overcame Somalia 2-0, Eritrea 2-0 and Djibouti 4-1 to top group A unbeaten.

In the semi-finals, Uganda Cranes edged Tanzania 1-0 courtesy of Fahad Bayo’s header in the final minutes of the game off Mustafa Kizza’s cross on the left flank to book a final berth against Eritrea.

Eritrea had humbled defending champions Kenya 4-1 in the other semi-final clash.

McKinstry envisages the CECAFA tournament as a stepping stone for players to elevate to the senior Cranes “A” team.

“The last few months have seen steady improvement, and this is one more step in developing for future success” he added.

Uganda Cranes scored through Bright Anukani, Mustafa Kizza and second half substitute Joel Madondo to win comprehensively 3-0 against Eritrea in the finals.

By and large, Uganda Cranes won the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup unbeaten, winning six out of six games, scoring as many as 15 goals and conceding two.

Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago was named the best goalkeeper of the tournament and Uganda as a country won the fair play award.

Kenya’s Oscar Wamalwa was top scorer with three goals and the most valuable player of the tournament was Eritrean captain, Robel Teklemichael.

Kenya won the third place play off match after overcoming Tanzania 2-1 in the early kick off before the main finals.

Kenneth Muguna and Hassan Abdallah scored for Kenya in the first half before a late penalty from Michael Gadiel Kamagi gave the game a worthy tense finish under scorching sunny conditions.

The 2020 edition will be hosted in Sudan.

Uganda’s CECAFA Victories (As Gossage Cup and Senior Challenge Cup):

1928, 1929, 1930, 1932, 1935, 1936, 1937, 1938, 1939, 1940, 1943, 1945, 1947, 1948, 1952, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1962, 1963, 1965, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1973,1976, 1977, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2003, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019

Members of the Uganda Cranes Winning Team for the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA ), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume)

Other Players: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), John Revita (KCCA FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Allan Okello (KCCA), Joachim Ojera (URA), Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Viane Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline), Paul Mbowa (URA), Karim Watambala (Vipers ), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA), Steven Mukwala (Maroons), Joel Madondo (Busoga United) Ben Ocen (Police)

Officials:

Johnathan McKinstry (Head coach), Abdallah Mubiru (First Assistant), Charles Livingstone Mbabazi (Second Assistant),Fred Kajoba Kisitu (Goalkeepers’ coach), Alexander McCarthy (Trainer), Emmanuel Nakabago (Team Doctor), Geofrey Massa (Team manager), Kasirye (Media Officer)