The Uganda Rowing Federation (URF) President Hamza Kahwa has been ousted.

This followed dissolution of this water sport’s executive committee members following a common conscience by the body’s extra-ordinary assembly that convened at Hotel Africana in Kampala on Saturday, 21st December 2019.

The clubs convened this special ordinary assembly under Article 9 (ii) of the URF Constitution as approved on July 1st 2013.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Uganda Rowing Federation president, Hamza Kahwa (right) stressing a point during the recently held strategic planning workshop at Sheraton Kampala Hotel, Kampala on 11th August 2017

Why Hamza-led executive was ousted:

The executive led by president Hamza Kahwa was accused of accused of non-accountability of federation funds for 8 years [as required by Article 7 (Vii) (c) and (d) of the URF Constitution], failure to convene AGM’s for the last three years [as required by Article 6 (1) (e) of the URF Constitution], failure to hold local regattas, failure to develop the federation strategic plan and comprehensive athlete development plan.

Six of the nine duly registered clubs under URF passed to dissolve the Kahwa led federation and vehemently ushered in a new committee that will serve on an interim basis until the elective assembly in 2021.

These clubs included; Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Defenders, Lake Shore, Maroons, Green Belt and Nalubaale.

The Caretaker Executive Committee:

The tranquil process to bring in place a new interim executive committee was overseen by city lawyer, Sebastien Orach.

Therefore, a new caretaker president Batenga Nakisozi was elected unopposed.

Others:

Other members to serve on the interim include; Abubaker Mayanja (Vice President Administration), William Mwanga (Vice President Technical), James Nnusu (General Secretary), Jackie Kungu (Organizing Secretary), Derrick Kato (Treasurer) and Dickson Katende as the publicity secretary.

“We are ready to take on challenges. The way forward will be provided by transparency. We are starting from scratch but out of the negatives, always positives emerge. Rowing is special to my heart. We shall succeed” Batenga noted in her brief acceptance speech.

Members also proposed the immediate audit of the federation books of accounts, intense publicity drive, acquiring of a permanent home and liaising with the two sports bodies in the country where rowing is affiliated; Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and National Council of Sports (NCS).

Newly qualified Uganda’s Olympic rower for the Tokyo 2020 games Kathleen Noble who is based in the United States of America also attended this extra ordinary Assembly.

The immediate task at hand for the interim administration is to bring sanity to the game, forge unity among members, organize domestic and regional regattas, secure a permanent home for the federation, lobby for sponsorships as well as prepare the rowers for the remaining Olympic qualifiers.

Meanwhile Kahwa, rubbishes the extra ordinary assembly that removed him from power, asserting that they are not in order and do not possess that due authority.

“The extra ordinary assembly was illegal and I am still the president. Those are people with selfish interests” Kahwa noted.

Uganda Rowing Federation (URF) Interim Executive Committee (2019 – 2021)

President: Batenga Nakisozi

Vice President Administration: Abubaker Mayanja

Vice President Technical: William Mwanga

General Secretary: James Nnusu

Organizing Secretary: Jackie Kungu

Treasurer: Derrick Kato