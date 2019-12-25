Management at Rwanda Premier League club, Rayon Sports sacked the club’s head coach Javier Martinez Espinoza.

The Mexican was relieved of his duties following a string of unconvincing performances and results triggered by the 2-0 bitter loss to sworn rivals APR during the Kigali derby.

Lague Byiringiro and Thierry Manzi gave the army side the full bragging rights over Rayon Sports at the Amahoro national stadium.

The decision to terminate Espinoza’s employment contract was reached by management on Christmas eve as confirmed by the the club public relations officer (PRO) Jean Claude Nkurunziza.

“Rayon Sports and Javier Martinez Espinoza have parted ways and the club is working upon the best possible compensation” Nkurunziza stated.

Martinez started work at Rayon Sports on 22nd July 2019 and handled the club through the Super cup.

In his brief tenure, he has handled the club for 15 league matches, winning 9 games, drawing 4 and losing just twice to accumulate 31 points, six off the leaders APR.

After the first round, Rayon Sports is third and Police is second with 32 points.

For starters, Martinez is a former head coach at Uganda Premier League outfit Vipers Sports Club.

Possible Replacement:

Rwandese national Adre Casa Mbungo who is currently at Kenyan side AFC Leopards is linked to the vacant Rayon Sports job.