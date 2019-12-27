Experienced goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato has joined Kenya Premier League side Sofapaka Football Club.

This follows agreement between the two parties for a two year tenure.

Ssebwato’s former club Bright Stars has also blessed the move as confirmed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mathias Mugwanya.

The development comes after Sofapaka, a club christened as the “Batoto Ba Mungu” allegedly released their goalkeeper Ismail Bin Watenga, another Ugandan.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Nicholas Sebwato during his service at Onduparaka Football Club

Ssebwato played second fiddle to Godwin Kiwanuka Bbule at Bright Stars for much of the first half of the 2019 – 2020 season with only three appearances against Vipers, Express and Busoga United.

He moves to Kenya with good experience having played for several clubs like KCCA, Sports Club Villa, Onduparaka, Bright Stars (two stints) and Coastal Union in Tanzania.

At Sofapaka, he joins two other goalkeepers in Richard Aimo and Isaiah Wakasala.

He is expected to be officially unveiled next Thursday, 2nd January 2020.

A couple of other Ugandans in Mohamed Kasirye, Peter Lwasa, Allan Katwe and Musa Malunda have been also featuring for Sofapaka but all disgruntled because of the club’s financial stand.

Winners of the Kenya Premier League in 2009, Sofapaka has of late struggled for form as they are embroiled in deep financial crisis and administrative hitches.

They are currently eight on the teams’ log with 21 points from their 13 games played so far.