8th Watoto Wasoka Christmas Camp:

28th December 2019 – 4th January 2020

*At Ganyana Junior School – Jjeza, off Mityana Road

Over 3000 children (boys and girls) from the age group of 9 to 15 year olds will engage in the eighth edition of the annual Watoto Wasoka Christmas Cup at Ganyana Junior School in Jjeza, off Mityana road.

Founded in 2009, the Watoto Wasoka – Football Made in Slums – is a youth-led football for development organization based in the heart of Kampala’s biggest slums.

According to the Watoto Wasoka Chief Executive Officer, Francis Mugoya, the body fosters football sport as a vehicle for positive social change in the lives of slum children in Uganda.

We use football as a vehicle for positive social change in the lives of slum children in Uganda. We seek to change lives through structured football programmes – one game at a time. We organize the biggest football events for youth in Uganda, East Africa, if not Africa, with our last Slums Derby attracting more than 1,500 kids while the last Christmas Camp was attended by more than 2,5000 kids from all over Uganda Francis Mugoye, CEO Watoto Wasoka

This year’s soccer camp will be the eighth edition since inception and will take place from Saturday, December 28, 2019 to Saturday, 4th January 2020 at the Ganyana Junior School – Jjeza, off Mityana road.

During the previous edition hosted in Nakaseke (28/12/2018 – 03/01/2019), 2,200 kids from all over Uganda were engaged.

The camp is organized for boys in the age groups of U9s, U11s, U13s and U15s and Girls.

This year, the camp will bring together 3,000 boys and 200 girls.

“The teams will be accommodated at Ganyana Junior School, and the school grounds will host the games. In organizational regards, Watoto Wasoka will accommodate, feed and provide water to all the participating boys and girls. Our team of volunteers will organize daily training and matches for the kids and manage the camp to ensure that it becomes another harmonic and joyful event. The week – long camp shall be filled with smiles, skills, celebrations, and a joyous retreat from the harsh reality these kids are forced to call their daily lives” Mugoya adds.

Motivational Talks:

The camp will also feature fun and learning including motivational workshops by established footballers as Moses Waiswa, Mustafa Kizza, as well as musician Rickman Manrick.

There will be also be creative sensitization programs on WASH (Water, Sanitation &Hygiene), Sex Education & HIV/AIDS in this year´s camp.