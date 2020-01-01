Ali Wakhooli, 25, now deceased had a dream to diversify roles from football refereeing to service in the national army, Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

Sadly, Wakhooli’s vision will not materialize following his sudden death when he collapsed and died during the army’s recruitment drive at the Maluku play grounds in Mbale on Tuesday, 31st December 2019.

Wakhooli has been a grade three assistant referee for the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) based in Eastern region.

In fact, Wakholi has been an active referee, handling matches in the Eastern region (fourth tier) as well as the Bagisu community Bamasaaba Bikuuka (inter Clan) football tournament.

The Head of referee in the Eastern region, Abdallah Kayiwa is saddened by the loss of Wakhooli, one of the best up-coming referees.

“We are hurt by the untimely death of Ali Wakhooli. He had gained promotion after showcasing great refereeing skills and he among the referees whose names were submitted for acquisition of FUFA badges for the year 2020” Kayiwa eulogized.

Most recently, he had graduated from the Mbale based Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) with Bachelors degree in Human Resource Management (BHRM).

The remains of the deceased were laid to rest at the family’s ancestral home located on Mile 5 in Kasodo parish, Kasodo Sub County in Pallisa district on Wednesday 1st January 2020.