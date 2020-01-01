Uganda Cup 2019/2020:

Launch for Round of 64: Thursday, 2nd January 2020 – Turaco Hall, Serena Hotel (10.00am)

Round of 64 Games: 20th – 26th January 2020

The official launch for the Round of 64 draws of the 2019/2020 Stanbic Uganda Cup is scheduled at Turaco Hall, Serenal Hotel in Kampala on Thursday 2nd January 2020

Thirty (30) clubs qualified from the 8 regions after the initial qualifiers that also included the clubs from fourth and fifth divisions as well as the non-league clubs.

These will be joined by the 18 Big League as well as the 16 StarTimes Uganda Premier League teams in the Round of 64.

From Kampala region, there are five qualified clubs to include; Catida, Spartans, Fire Fire, Ggaba and St Mary’s.

In Buganda Region, Luweero United, Kajjansi United, Lugazi Municipal, Free Stars and Kampala University made the grade.

Admin, Kakira United, Mbale Garage, Busia Young and Jinja based Gaddafi are all from Eastern region.

The Western Region zone has Bugamba, Kigezi and Six O’clock.

North East Region will be represented by Soroti, Star Light and Sansiro.

Kitara Region has Chimpanzee, Bugoigo Leopard and Kiryandongo Town Council.

Young Elephants, U-Touch and Super Eagles are all from Northern Uganda.

West Nile Region has Mvara Boys, Koboko Rising Stars and FHL.

The actual games will take place from 20th-26th January 2020.

Proline is the reigning cup holder after beating 10 man Bright Stars 5-4 in post-match penalties at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Normal time had ended one goal apiece.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns the right to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Qualified clubs from the different regions:

Kampala Region:

Catida

Spartans

Fire Fire

Ggaba

St Mary’s

Buganda Region

Luweero United

Kajjansi United

Lugazi Municipal

Free Stars

Kampala University

Eastern Region

Admin

Kakira United

Mbale Garage

Busia Young

Gadafi

Western Region

Bugamba

Kigezi

Six O’clock

North East Region

Soroti

Star Light

Sansiro

Kitara Region

Chimpanzee

Bugoigo Leopard

Kiryandongo Town Council

Northern Region

Young Elephants

U-Touch

Super Eagles

West Nile Region