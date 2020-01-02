Jinja based Uganda Premier League outfit BUL Football Club is set to be the first beneficiary in the secondary players’ transfer window that started Wednesday, 1st January 2020.

BUL has already agreed terms with left footed winger Abdul-Malick Vitalis Tabu.

Tabu had joined the Catarpillars as a free agent before the start of the 2019 – 2020 season from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club where he had played for a year.

Before playing for URA, Tabu had previously featured at Sports Club Villa, Onduparaka and Paidha Black Angels (on a loan stint).

Now, following a breach of his employment contract where the club reportedly went more than four months without pay, Tabu has decided to quit Onduparaka.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Abdul-Malick Vitalis Tabu during his reign at Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club

Tabu already started training with the Jinja based top tier premier club whose first round performance was overwhelming as they finished third on the 16 team log with 29 points from 15 games.

In fact, the left footed winger was engaged in a friendly game against Lugazi Select that BUL played on 1st January 2020 (Bul lost 1-0).

Now what remains is the release of the player by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) players’ status committee.

Tabu’s case is one of the many instances that the FUFA players’ status committee is handling over delayed salaries of more than three months.

Other cases were raised by players from Onduparaka, Tooro United and Police.

Meanwhile, BUL also eyes the return of midfielder Joshua “Letti” Lubwama (from a lengthy injury spell) and are in close talks with Tooro United’s duo of Fredrick Kigozi and Godfrey Lwesibawa.