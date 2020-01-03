The local Motorsports governing body, FMU, finds itself in a tight spot as it heads into elections next month.

This year’s Annual General Assembly, among other things, was to hold elections for the new Management Committee to run the federation for the next four years. It was slated for 1st February.

However, the federation has no electoral committee to handle its electoral process despite the secretariat’s notice for applications.

According to the federation constitution, the electoral committee is appointed by the Senate and approved every two years.

The current FMU executive, however, overlooked the appointment of the Senate and electoral committee within the required terms according to the constitution which automatically makes the two committees non existent to execute their duties.

Now the called extra-ordinary assembly due 18th January is intended to align the matter ahead of the 2020 elections.

Validity of the Senate and electoral committee will be the main focus.

The assembly could then decide to proceed with the elections on 1st February or postpone.

However, the application process for aspiring members will go on normally with the deadline of submitting forms slated for 7th January.

Incumbent president Dusman Okee will be in a race with Dipu Ruparelia, Goefrey Nsamba and former president Jack Wavamuno for the big seat.