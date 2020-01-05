Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Big League side Kansai Plascon Football Club has captured left back Hakim “Kilu” Ssekitto.

Ssekitto has been a free agent since parting ways with Proline Football Club in July 2019, two months after winning the treasured Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The former Bright Stars, Masavu, Buddo and St Mary’s Kitende player was also part of the Proline team that lifted their first ever Uganda Cup title in the club’s history.

He was however deemed surplus to requirements at the club as they embarked preparations for the Kagame Cup, CAF Confederation Cup and the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League.

Since September 2019, Ssekitto has been a free agent, often being engaged in personal training at his native Nkumba Kataka play ground.

He joins Kansai Plascon in the secondary player transfer window, at a time their head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza announced the exit of 11 senior players.

Bright Stars Media Hakim Ssekitto (right) clears the ball during his Bright Stars’ days

The painters released 11 players who included their captain Desmond “Rasta” Kyobe, Norman Ojik, Daniel Ekuyu, Fred Ssegujja, Bernard Katererekera, Pizzaro Kibirige, Nasser Muzamiru, Andrew Ssemanda, Sula Bagala as well as two goalkeepers in Reagan Tindiye and Zakaria Nsubuga.

The painters have also brought on board other players as gangly Isaac Otto (attached to Maroons), Brian Enzema (free agent after being released by Bright Stars) among others.

“It is now service above self as I embark on the new journey at a new club. I am happy to be joining Kansai Plascon Football Club” Ssekitto noted.

The second round of the FUFA Big League is ear marked to kick off early February 2020 with the fixtures expected to be released any time by the FUFA Competitions department.

Meanwhile, Kansai Plascon will travel to Soroti for their round of 64 match in the Stanbic Uganda Cup at the Soroti play-ground between 20th to 26th January 2020.