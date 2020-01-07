Uganda female footballer Ritah Kivumbi has sealed a move to Mallbackens IF Sunne in Sweden.

The striker who has been plying her trade with Vaxjo FC still in Sweden completed her move to Mallbackens IF on Monday.

Mallbackens IF plays in the second division (Elittan) of Swedish Women’s football and the new season is expected to begin in April.

Kivumbi last played for Uganda U20 National team in 2013 when they defeated South Sudan 22 on aggregate but FUFA decided to withdraw the team due to insufficient funds.

She also featured for Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals in the Kampala Regional League and at the start of the FUFA Women Elite League in 2015 before moving to Sweden the next year.

Since then, the former St. Mary’s Kitende student has played at Vaxjo.

Kivumbi is one of the several Ugandan female footballers that have sought greener pastures abroad in recent times. The others include Viola Nambi, Yudaya Nakayenze, Tracy Akiror, Sandra Nabweteme, Sandra Nantumbwe, and Joan Nakirya among others.