Two years ago, if you told him that he would be training with the best rugby players in the country on the national sevens squad, Alex Aturinda would certainly laugh at you.

To the humble loose forward, being part of the national team crop is a dream come true. And he is enjoying every moment of it.

I was excited. I didn’t expect it at the moment, but there’s no looking back. Alex Aturinda, on the Uganda Rugby Sevens call up.

Atulinda plies his trade with Bweyogerere-based outfit, Black Pirates RFC whom he joined this season after impressing with now relegated Walukuba Barbarians. He also plays for the Uganda Christian University Shepherds, the university rugby side, where his journey in open age rugby started.

Uganda Rugby Sevens Head coach Tolbert Onyango says Atulinda has earned the call-up to the national team with his performance in the local league and university rugby.

Matter of fact, Atulinda is currently the only player to have scored a try for the Black Pirates this season. He touched down twice in the away premier league match against Jinja Hippos before the festive break.

It is going to be a long and busy year for the Uganda Rugby Sevens, and Atulinda looks forward to the moment he will wear the national team kit to represent Uganda at the international stage.