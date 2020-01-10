2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Uganda Vs Ethiopia

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Saturday, 11th January 2020 4PM

Uganda U-17 Girls’ National team will make their debut in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Saturday as they take on their counterparts from Ethiopia.

Despite, Uganda having Women’s football in place since the early 1990s, this will be the first time that a national team takes part in FIFA sanctioned qualifiers.

The inexperience at this stage, however, doesn’t matter to head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi who is confident his charges are in perfect shape for Saturday’s clash in Lugogo.

“I believe we are ready; the girls have been working hard in the training sessions we have had since we entered camp. Whereas it is important to have them physically fit, we have tried to prepare them mentally to make sure they are in good shape for the game,” he said.

“This is our first engagement in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers but that doesn’t send us into panic mood. We are confident the girls have what it takes to deliver.” Kiyingi indicated.

Arguably the best coach in Women football in Uganda, Kiyingi who guided the same team to COSAFA and CECAFA triumphs last year conceded he doesn’t know much about their opponents Ethiopia but remains confident and hopes home court advantage will count in Saturday’s game.

“To be realistic I don’t know much about them because I haven’t seen them play. But I have the feeling they play almost in a similar style as the senior team. I think we have to use the advantage of starting at home and make sure we go for the return leg in Adis Ababa with an upper hand.”

His counterpart, Samuel Ewunetu Gebrekirstos equally wants to get a positive result in Kampala.

“We have been preparing for the last 11 days in Adis Ababa and the team is in good condition for the game. We come here hoping for the very best and we will make sure we will Kampala with a positive result.” He said moments after the team arrived at Entebbe International Airport.

Ethiopia will hugely rely on the trio of Fana Zenebe Gramy, Fasika Mesfin Gojam,and Hana Hailu Kefele.

On the other hand, Uganda will hope skipper Juliet Nalukenge and Fauzia Najjemba maintain their brilliant performance.

COSAFA Media Uganda U17 skipper Juliet Nalukenge in action against Zambia during the COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship

Nalukenge was the top scorer as Uganda won the COSAFA U-17 Championship in Mauritius with 18 goals while Najjemba was named the MVP at the recently concluded CECAFA U-17 Championship.

The winner on aggregate will face either Tanzania or Burundi at the next qualifying round.

Uganda U-17 Probable line-up

Daphine Nyayenga(GK), Gillian Akadinda, Sumayah Komuntale, Bira Naddunga, Gloria Namugerwa, Stella Musubika, Kevin Nakachwa, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Margaret Kunihira, Fauzia Najjemba