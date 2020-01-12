Ugandan international midfielder Moses Waiswa has finally being unveiled by South African Premier Soccer League side SuperSport United.

The midfielder who joins from Vipers SC has signed a two year deal that will see him remain at the club until 2022 according to his new bosses.

“SuperSport is pleased to announce the signing of Ugandan international midfielder Moses Waiswa from Vipers SC which will see him remain at the club until 2022,” the club confirmed in a statement.

Waiswa has been at the club for the past six months but on the sidelines after getting injured while with the national team, Uganda Cranes that was preparing for the 2019 Afcon finals.

He joins Denis Onyango to make it a Ugandan duo in the PSL at the moment.