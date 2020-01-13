The Uganda Sports Press Association(USPA) on Monday voted for the sports personalities of year 2019.

The journalists gathered for the first meeting of the year at the imperial Royale, Kampala.

The crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumbe were unopposed in the motor rallying personality of the year 2019 accolade.

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE Yassin Nasser

Nasser and Katumba were exceptional throughout last season enroute to sealing their maiden national rally championship.

To spice up their triumphant season, the Moil rally team achieved victory in the prestigious Pearl of Africa as well as being the best Ugandan crew in the 2019 Safari rally after finishing ninth overall.

Yassin sealed the national title by 515 points to become the first crew to win the title exceeding 400 points. They edged their rival Arthur Blick Jr by 70points.

Meanwhile, Gift Sebuguzi was also voted the USPA motocross personality of the year.

Other sports personalities in different disciplines were also voted.

All the winners of the season will be crowned at an annual dinner whose dates will be announced.