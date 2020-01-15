UCU Canons defeated City Oilers 54-52 in overtime on Wednesday night to extend the National Basketball League playoff finals to Game 6.

Trailing the series 3-1, Canons needed nothing short of victory to stay alive and to Nick Natuhereza, the head coach of the university side, it mattered little how the win arrived.

“It was scrappy from both sides and you can tell from the score. We did not play well but we got the win and that’s the most important thing at this point,” Natuhereza told Kawowo Sports.

With their backs against the wall, Canons played as such as they got out to a 16-13 lead despite a slow start from both sides. David Deng (8), Titus Lual (4) and Fadhil Chuma (4) contributed to the first-quarter total.

For Oilers, it was Landry Ndikumana who came to life early after having a quiet Game 4 offensively. The Burundian big man got going early and amassed 10 points in the opening quarter.

From the second quarter on, the offense was at premium as both sides struggled to put the ball in the basket. In fact, Oilers who edged the quarter 7-4 missed 15 field goals while Canons missed 11 field goals.

“You would say this is the worst we have played but I think the guards didn’t give us enough,” Mandy Juruni, the head coach of Oilers, said of the game. “If you play like that and still stay in the game only means a little improvement and you win. So, we will certainly be better in Game 6.”

FUBA / Tsaubah Stone David Deng

Turning point

The fourth quarter was back and forth with Canons twice leading by four points. With Canons leading by four points (41-37) late in the fourth quarter, Tony Drileba hit a huge 3-pointer.

A throw from Fayed Baale gave Canons a 2-point lead but Jimmy Enabu tied the game with 11 seconds to play.

Canons called for a time out but turned over after the inbound and Oilers called for time with 3 seconds, and on return, Ben Komakech missed a game-winner at the corner and the game went to overtime.

Oilers led by four points midway the fourth quarter but Baale hit a huge 33-pointer to pull Canons within a point and Isaiah Ater tied the game at 46.

Lual put Canons ahead with a 3-point play but Josh Johnson tied the game at with a triple at the other end before Chuma and Deng saw the game out for Canons to force a Game 6 that will be played on Friday night.

Deng scored game-high 20 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead Canons, Chuma added 13 points and 11 rebounds while Baale contributed 11 points. Lual’s 9 points came along with game-high 16 boards.

FUBA / Tsaubah Stone Landry Ndikumana drives past Titus Lual

Ndikumana had team-high 16 points for Oilers, James Okello scored 12 points and picked team-high 15 rebounds while Jimmy Enabu and Tonny Drileba chipped in with 11 and 9 points respectively.