Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed new dates on which the remaining 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers will be played.

With CAF confirming that next year’s continental showpiece in Cameroon has been moved from June and July to January and February, new dates on which the remaining qualifying games will be played have also been released.

Initially, the doubleheader games for matchday three and four were supposed to be played on the last weekend of August and the first weekend of September 2020 respectively. However, the new changes see the games brought forward to March this year.

Match Day five that was supposed to be played in August have been rescheduled to June with the final group game moving from November to September and October 2020.

Uganda is in group B and will play South Sudan in the doubleheader in March with the Cranes hosting the first leg on 23rd March 2020 before a return leg in Khartoum a week later.

It should be noted that South Sudan host their games in neighbouring Sudan’s capital Khartoum.

The next game for the Cranes will come at home against Burkina Faso before in June before wrapping up the qualifying campaign away to Malawi in Blantyre.

Uganda in joint top of group B on four points in two games alongside Burkina Faso while Malawi and South Sudan have 3 and 0 points respectively.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the final tournament in Cameroon.

New Dates for Uganda’s remaining games