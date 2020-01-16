It remains a vivid dream for many budding sportsmen, footballers per say to excel, play professionally and represent their motherland countries at the international stage.

For 18 year old striker Moses Kazibwe, he spells out his dream in bold, “I always work hard to be the best”.

Currently featuring for the West Ham Foundation Academy, Kazibwe kick-started his footballing journey aged 14 with the AFC Wimbledon Development school in the year 2015, winning the Echo League for the season, 2015-2016.

After a year, he switched to the West Ham Foundation Academy where he has honed his skills as an established center forward.

Moses Kazibwe is a young talented striker currently playing for West Ham Foundation Academy. He is best known for the passing style of football, skills and understanding of the game that made me one of the most promising young talents at the academy. Dennis Mugwanya Nganda, player representative.

Kazibwe thrives on his blistering pace as well as passing, positioning and shooting abilities.

This Ugandan – British dual citizen is willing to grab the opportunity of representing Uganda in the under-age competition first and he works up the ladder to play for the national senior team in the tomorrow years.

Profile:

Full Names: Moses Kazibwe Date of Birth: 7 th July 2000 Nationality : Ugandan-British Height: 1.6m Weight: 54kg Position: Striker Strength : Pace, Passing, Shooting, Positioning

Experience:

2016-2017: AFC Wimbledon Development

2017 – Todate: West Ham Foundation Academy

Achievements

• Echo League Winners: 2015-2016

Representative: Dennis Nganda [Telephone: +447403534071; Email: md@dencorp.net]