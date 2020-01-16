Friday January 17, 2020

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

For the first time in history, SC Villa could lose a fourth successive game in the league if they fall to high flying Vipers at Kitende on Friday.

The Blues have never failed to pick at least a point in four league games on the bounce in their illustrious history.

But they go into the game on the brink of creating an unwanted record at the club after defeats to KCCA (4-1), URA (2-0) and Busoga United (1-0).

They will hope to re-write history at a stadium they shocked the Venoms 3-1 last season when they went into the game limping.

Vipers’ coach Edward Golola has warned his charges against under looking the struggling Jogoos to avoid last season’s upset.

“We are definitely not thinking that some games are going to be easy. Instead there may be some tension affecting my side,” said Golola.

“We are not converting enough of our chances in home games. I expect SC Villa to have looked at our recent games and will be a very organised side coming at St Mary’s Stadium.”

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba could hand former Vipers striker Bashir Mutanda his first start in many months after overcoming an injury.

© JOHN BATANUDDE Bashir Mutanda is joined by Charles Lwanga in celebrating one of his goals last season

The forward was a second substitute against Busoga United and was only denied by the cross bar in the game.

Vipers could miss skipper Halid Lwaliwa and midfield gem Siraje Sentamu after they picked knocks in the 4-2 win over Proline while Bobosi Byaruhanga and Abraham Ndugwa are now fit for selection.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Halid Lwaliwa

The Venoms sit top of the 16-team log with 42 points, a whopping 14 ahead of fifth placed SC Villa.

The two sides settled for a goalless draw in the reverse fixture at Namboole.