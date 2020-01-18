Maroons 2-0 Bul

Bul lost for a third time in succession in the second round falling to hosts Maroons 2-0 at Prisons Grounds, Luzira.

Fred Amaku and league leading marksman Steven Mukwala scored for the hosts in the first half while Bul had Walter Ochola sent off late in the second half.

Amaku broke the deadlock in the 25th minute and Mukwala doubled the lead in the last minute of the first half through a penalty.

Bul are yet to win any game in the second round and have failed to pick maximum points in their last five in total.

They slip to 6th on the table with 29 points exchanging places with URA who overcame Bright Stars 1-0 in Ndejje on the day.

Maroons jump to 8th on the 16-team table with 23 points in 18 games.