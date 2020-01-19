2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Preliminary Round, First Leg

Tanzania 2-1 Uganda

Return Leg

Uganda vs Tanzania

2 nd February 2020

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Tanzania U-20 National team had to come from a goal down to overcome neighbours Uganda in the first leg of the preliminary round of the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The closely contested encounter played at National Stadium, Dar es Salaam saw the hosts edge Uganda 2-1 to take advantage in the tie.

Juliet Nalukenge opened the scores to give Uganda the lead before Diana Msewa and Clement Opa netted a goal each for Tanzania.

The opening 45 minutes yielded no dividends for either side but it was until the 48th minute that reigning Airtel FUFA Female Player, Nalukenge broke the deadlock.

The hosts however levelled matters ten minutes later through Mseva before Clement eventually got the winning goal.

This was coach Oliver Mbekeka’s first game in charge as the head coach of the Uganda U-20 Women’s National team.

Uganda will host the return leg in Kampala on 2nd February 2020 with the winner on aggregate facing either Senegal or Sierra Leone.

Tanzania Starting XI

Asha Ismail, Protasia Mbunda, Esther Mabanza, Enekia Kasonga, Janeth Christopher, Diana Msewa, Opa Clement, Irene Kisisa, Daniel Pheromena, Aisha Masaka, Julitha Singano

Uganda Starting XI

Juliet Adeke, Stella Musubika, Asia Nakibuuka, Aisha Namukisa, Shadia Nankya, Teddy Najjuma (Shakira Mutibwa), Phiona Nabbumba, Margaret Kunihira (Shamira Nalugya), Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Lilian Mutuuzo