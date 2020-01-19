Kobs 23-11 Pirates

Kobs defeated Pirates, 23-11, in the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League on Saturday at Legends thanks to a solid second-half performance.

But it was Pirates that got going early and settled into the game putting their hosts under a lot of pressure and scored from an unlikely source, Edgar Pajob, inside five minutes. Conrad Wanyama missed the conversion.

The Sea Robbers continued to put Kobs under pressure but could not add to their tally as Wanyama missed a penalty before the hosts started to settle into the game.

In the 20th minute, Ian Munyani drew Kobs levels but Ivan Kirabo missed the conversion. However, it was the hosts that remained in control with Pirates defending superbly and forced a turnover and at the other end, they trapped Kobs into offside and Stephen Alul split the posts for 3 points.

Kirabo drew Kobs level before the halftime break and after recess, it was Pirates on the back foot for the most part of the half and committed multiple errors in their own half.

Alhaji Manano and Pius Ogena grounded with man of the match Kirabo adding five points off the boot to all but seal the win that took Kobs to second place, leapfrogging Warriors who had earlier lost to Heathens.