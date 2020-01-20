Uganda Premier League

Match 18 Results

KCCA FC 1-0 Tooro United FC

Police FC 1-0 Kyetume FC

Express FC 3-0 Proline FC

Vipers SC 0-1 SC Villa

Wakiso Giants FC 1-0 Onduparaka FC

Busoga United FC 1-0 Mbarara City FC

Maroons FC 2-0 BUL FC

URA FC 1-0 Bright Stars FC

Match day 18 saw Police FC, Busoga United FC and URA FC extend their perfect run this year registering three wins in as many games.

Wakiso Giants FC returned to winning ways with Livingstone Mbabazi overcoming his former employers Onduparaka FC. SC Villa for the second successive season won at Vipers SC, Express FC bounced back after the 6-1 massacre against Police FC while BUL FC lost to Maroons FC in Luzira.

Joel Muyita looks at some of players who were excellent on match day 18 and make a cut to the Best XI.

Goalkeeper: Mathias Muwanga (Express FC)

He made amends for his shambolic display in the game against Police FC where he conceded six by putting up a man of the match display against Proline FC.

Made a couple of saves including denying Hakim Kiwanuka from the spot and comes into the lineup ahead of Saidi Keni, Joel Mutakubwa and Rogers Omedwa who were also impressive for SC Villa, Kyetume FC and Busoga United FC in that order.

Right Back: Abubaker Otwao (Busoga United)

Provided the assist for Lawrence Tezikya’s goal and comfortably played his position well balancing both going forward and defending.

Left Back: Alex Komakech (Wakiso Giants FC)

In the absence of Simon Namwanja, Alex Komakech too charge of the left back position as Wakiso Giants FC defeated Onduparaka FC.

He comes ahead of Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa) who equally had a good display against Vipers SC.

Centre Back: Asuman Harishe (SC Villa)

Commanded the Jogoos as they put up a spirited performance to overcome Vipers SC at St. Mary’s Kitende.

Did well to tame Fahad Bayo and company. This was only the third time Vipers SC were failing to score in a game this season (two against SC Villa and the other against KCCA FC).

He beats Wakiso Giant’s Hassan Wasswa Dazo to this place in the best XI.

Centre Back: John Revita (KCCA FC)

A man of the match performance for John Revita against Kyetume FC. This surely was a fitting gift for the defender who was celebrating his birthday on Friday.

Benjamin Nyakoojo of URA FC is the other player that deserves a mention. He assisted Cromwell Rwothomio in the 1-0 win against Bright Stars FC.

Holding Midfield: George Kasonko (Busoga United FC)

One of the unsung players in the league and the best performers in the defensive midfield role.

Kasonko had a brilliant show against Mbarara City FC and was named man of the match.

Central Midfield: Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC)

A tough decision to choose between Saidi Kyeyune and Fahad Kizito of Police FC but I will settle for the former who had a stellar performance as URA FC edged Bright Stars FC.

He has been a mainstay in URA’s team this season and continues to be a key figure for the tax collectors.

Attacking Midfield: David Bagoole (Busoga United FC)

He has been very key in Busoga United’s recent performance and seems he is now ready to play again after his move to URA FC at the start of the season failed to materialize.

Bagoole was very impressive against Mbarara City FC just like he was against SC Villa and Express FC.

Forward: Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants FC)

Captained the Purple Sharks against Onduparaka FC and helped them to register their first win this year.

He played a role in Wakiso United’s goal with initial effort ricocheting off the goal post before Ssekajugo pounced onto the rebound.

Forward: Ivan Ocholit (Express FC)

A rare start for Ivan Ocholit for the Red Eagles and he used the chance to pay off the coach’s trust. He performed well in the absence of Frank Kalanda and skipper Disan Galiwango.

He won the penalty that Sserukwaya converted and also went ahead to register his name on the score sheet as Express FC won 3-0 against Proline FC.

Forward: Lawrence Tezikya (Busoga United FC)

On the day when Joel Madondo bid farewell to Busoga United after completing his move to Wydad Athletic Club (WAC), Tezikya presented himself as the perfect replacement scoring the lone goal as the Jinja based side edged Mbarara City FC.

Coach: Abbey Bogere Kikomeko (Busoga United FC)

Honourable Mentions: Saidi Keni (SC Villa), Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), Davis Mayanja (Maroons FC), Viane Ssekajugo), Steven Mukwala (Maroons FC), Fahad Kizito (Police FC), Nicholas Kabonge (SC Villa), Hassan Wasswa Dazo (Wakiso Giants FC)