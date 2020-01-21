KCCA Football Club gem Allan “Jolly” Okello has completed a dream move to Algerian club AC Paradou.

By far, the nitty gritty of the deal remains undisclosed but the player who can play as a wide-man on either flanks, in central midfield and as an attacker has crossed to the Algerian side.

The move officially closes down all sorts of speculation that had linked the player to a number of clubs in Africa and Europe.

By the time of the move to Algeria, Okello still had five months left on his employment contact at KCCA Football Club.

Okello, 19, joined KCCA as a 15 year old from Kibuli Secondary School.

He had previously featured at Destiny Football Academy in Lira and Kampala based Real Everton Academy.

Okello won the most valuable player of the season under the Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) U-17 programme for three seasons in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

He is also the reigning Airtel FUFA player of the year, 2019.

Okello has played five times for Uganda Cranes, scoring once and was part of the team that won the 15th CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup for Uganda.

He is a graduate of the youth system in Uganda having played for the U-20 and U-23 teams.

ALSO READ: KNOW YOUR STARS: Allan Okello dreams of playing professional football