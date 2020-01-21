46th Uganda Cup (Round of 64):

Tuesday Results:

Katwe United 1-2 Proline

Proline StarLight 2-3 Tooro United

Tooro United Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

Monday Result: Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City

The current holders of the Uganda Cup title Proline Football Club progressed to the round of 32 for the 46th edition.

This followed a hard fought 2-1 victory over FUFA Big league side Katwe United at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday afternoon.

Katwe United took the lead through Michael Lubowa’s first half strike.

Proline recovered with a well struck penalty from captain Musitafa Mujjuzi before Hakim Kiwanuka’s winner, 8 minutes from full time.

In the other games played on Tuesday, Tooro United won 3-2 over Star Light Football Club at the Star Light SSS Ground in Amuria district.

At the Kiryandongo Church of Uganda play ground, home team, Kiryandongo Town Council lost 3-1 to visiting Kigezi Homeboyz.

The three successful clubs; Proline, Kigezi Home Boyz and Tooro United join Mbarara City at the round of 32.

Mbarara City beat Kakira United 2-1 at the Kakira play ground on Monday.

More games in the round of 64 stage will be played on Wednesday through to Sunday.

The Uganda Cup is a knock out tournament that has been played since 1971.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Last year’s champions were Proline FC who beat Bright Stars 5-4 in tense post match penalties after normal time had ended 1 goal apiece.

Other Round of 64 Fixtures:

Wednesday, 22nd January:

Kajjansi United Vs Vipers – Mutesa II Wankukukuku

Busia Young Vs Busoga United – Busia Intergrated Primary School, Busia

Bugamba Vs Onduparaka – Bugamba Ground



Thursday, 23rd January:

Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko

Super Eagles Vs SC Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

Young Elephants Vs Maroons – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya

Six O’clock Vs Kitara – Kizinda Play ground

Kampala University Vs Kataka – Kampala University, Luweero

Gagaba Vs Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground



Friday, 24th January:

Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground

Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium

Chimpanzee Vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

Free Stars Vs Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono



Saturday, 25th January:

Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo

Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi

Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground



Sunday, 26th January:

St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru

Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground

Dove Vs New Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi

Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja

U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero

Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)