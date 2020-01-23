Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020 (Semi-finals):

Burundi 3-0 Bangladesh

Bangladesh Palestine 1-0 Seychelles

Final: Palestine Vs Burundi (25th January 2020)

Burundi progressed to the finals of the 2020 Bangabandhu Gold Cup.

This followed a comprehensive 3-0 victory against hosts Bangladesh on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.

Jospin Nshimirimana scored all the three goals in the only one-sided match.

Two of Nshimirimana’s three goals arrived at the end of the first half in the scored in the 43rd and 45thminutes.

The third goal came in the 79th minutes, for the 7 goals in the tournament.

This was Burundi’s third match at the championship following a 3-1 win against Seychelles.

Burundi had opened up with a 4-1 win against Mauritius and a 3-1 victory over Seychelles in the second game during group B action.

The second semi-final between Palestine and Seychelles was won by the former 1-0.

Layth Kharoub scored the match winner with 11 minutes to the end of the game.

About the Bangabandhu Cup:

The Bangabandhu Gold Cup is an international football tournament organized and hosted by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

It derives its name from the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

This is the 6th edition of the tournament, with six teams competing from 15 to 25 January 2020.

The tournament has six countries on invitational basis that includes Palestine, Sri Lanka, Burundi, Seychelles, Mauritius and the hosts Bangladesh.

Palestine is the defending champion.

Line Ups:

Burundi XI: Alain Ndizeye (G.K), Blanchard Ngabonziza, Dieu Ndikumana, Hamza Hitimana, Asman Ndikumana A (Kelvin Bizimana), Yannick Nkurunziza, Masudi Narcisse, Nshimirimana, Amissi Tambwe, Thierry Ciza (Henry Musaga), Benjamin Gasongo (Brandon Chebby)

Subs Not Used: Patrick Kwizera, Tresor Mossi, Antoine Mugisha, Alain Ndikumana, Fabrice Nkurunziza, Evrard Ragiryimana

Bangladesh XI: Islam Ashraful Rana (G.K), Bishwnath Ghosh, Mohammed Mia, Mohamed Hosan, Rayhan Hasan, Hossain Molla, Bhuyan, Rana II, Mohammad Ibrahim, Saad Uddin, Matin Miah