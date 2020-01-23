Uganda Cranes winger Abdul Lumala has saluted youngster Allan Okello, 19, after completing a dream move to Algerian top flight outfit Paradou Athletic Club.

Okello signed a four year deal at the Algerian club from KCCA football club on Tuesday.

“Congratulations on your move brother at this young age” Lumala who features at Egyptian side Pyramids noted.

Big Decision:

Lumala has since tagged the decision for Okello to join Paradou AC in Algeria as a big one, calling upon all parties to rally their weight and support for Ugandan players.

“You have made a big decision. Let us start supporting our own rather than comparing us to others professionals. We shall reach there by time but I see people and sadists sitting down writing sh*t about the boy’s move. Let us just be supportive towards every Ugandan player or athlete. Goodluck Allan” Lumala concluded.

Okello’s move to Paradou AC extinguished the earlier stipulations that had linked the reigning Airtel – FUFA player of the year to a number of clubs in Europe and Africa.

At the moment, Okello is part of plans for Uganda Cranes head coach Jonathan McKinstry.

Meanwhile, Paradou AC who are currently 12th in the Algerian Ligue 1 will on Thursday, 23rd January 2020 take on CS Constantine at the Omar Hamadi Stadium.

Head coach Francisco Chalo is expected to hand Okello his debut in the match.

On Sunday, Paradou AC will host Ivorian club San Pedro on match day five of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage. The first leg of this game ended goal-less.