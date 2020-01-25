Uganda Cup – Round of 64:

Saturday, 25th January 2020 (*All matches kick off at 4 PM):

Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo

Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi

Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground – Mbale

Paya Primary School playground in Tororo is not the best recommended place for the faint hearted this Saturday afternoon.

The reason is bold; there is an epic round of 64 Uganda Cup clash as Eastern region giants Admin Football Club will be hosting top flight Police FC, a side coached by Uganda Cranes assistant coach Abdallah Mubiru.

With four Uganda Premier League clubs already eliminated by lowly opposition, there is need for concern for team Police as they play on intimidating play-ground, before a bullish crowd.

Admin is a determined club that currently leads the Eastern region group (Bukedi section) with 20 points, four ahead of second placed Busia Fisheries, and with a game in hand.

Several tried and tested players, a bulk of whom has ever played in the Uganda Premier League and Big League are part of this Nasibu Nditta’s coached side.

Three thirds of the Admin players were also part of the Bukedi Province team that lost to winners Acholi in the 2019 FUFA Drum final at the new Akii Bua Stadium in Lira.

The club’s 18 man squad had two goalkeepers in Patrick Wafula and Emmanuel Ojambo.

The defenders include Vitus Obbo, another Emmanuel entity in Ochoko, Joseph Owino,Erasmus Agogo, Robert “”Otim and Fastino Oloka.

A talented pool of midfielders has former Mbarara City left footed Bassy Marcus, Isaac Bakole, Alla Kirunda, Aaron Okoth, Raymond Othieno and the much traveled Iddi Babu.

The forward line has former Express and Maroons striker Isaac Kisujju, Kenneth Majara, Gideon Onyango, Walter Alele and the utility Ibrahim Pengere who can be deployed at the back, central midfield and offensive departments.

“We shall give our best in the game. We encourage as many fans as possible to come at the Paya Arena for the match” Benard “O’Ben” Ochieng disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The visiting side is expected to assemble a full strength team that will have Uganda Cranes striker Ben Ocen, winger Yusuf Ssozi, Kigozi, Ashraf Mugume, among others.

Police will give their best to avoid an upset in Tororo.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE Abdallah Mubiru, Police Football Club Coach

Other top flight clubs to be dumped out include; BUL, Vipers, Onduparaka and Busoga United.

Besides Admin versus Police game in Tororo, three other round of 64 matches will be played.

Bugoigo hosts Wakiso Giants at the Bugoigo Ground in Buliisa.

In Kumi at the Omerien primary school playground, Sansiro will entertain Kyetume.

Meanwhile, Mbale Garage will take on army side UPDF at the Mbale SSS, Ground in Mbale Municipality.

The Uganda Cup tournament is knock out in nature and the winner earns a ticket to play at the CAF Confederations Cup.

Proline is the reigning champion.

Other results:

Monday:

Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City

Tuesday:

Katwe United 1-2 Proline

Proline StarLight 2-3 Tooro United

Tooro United Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

Wednesday:

Kajjansi United 1 (8) – 1 (7) Vipers

Vipers Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka

Thursday

Koboko Rising Stars 0-1 Bright Stars

Bright Stars Super Eagles 1-4 SC Villa

SC Villa Six O’clock 1 (2) – 1 (4) Kitara

Kitara Ggaba 0 (1) – 0 (3) Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes)

Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes) Young Elephants 0 (1) – 0 (4) Maroons

Friday:

Lugazi Municipal 0-4 URA

URA Catda 0-2 KCCA

KCCA Soroti 0-4 Kansai Plascon

Kansai Plascon Mvara Boys 1 (4) – 1 (2) BUL

BUL Chimpanzee 2 (0) – 2 (3) Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Fire Fire 0-1 Light SSS

Light SSS FHL 0 (4) – 0 (1) Ndejje University

Ndejje University Free Stars 2-0 Saviours

Up-coming Games (Round of 64):

Sunday, 26th January: