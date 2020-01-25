SuperSport United 3-0 Chippa

Moses Waiswa made his SuperSport United with a decent performance as his side brushed away Chippa United 3-0 at the Masterpiece Moripe stadium on Saturday evening.

The Ugandan international, returning from a long injury lay off played over 65 minutes for the side with his presence in the middle felt with good passes.

The former Vipers midfield gem and also Ugandan footballer of the year has been out for over six months and missed the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations through injury.

Bradley Gobbler scored twice while Fleurs put the icing on the cake with a third to ensure the former premiership winners trimmed the gap on Mamelodi Sundowns in second place to just a single point.