Uganda Cranes goalkeepers’ trainer and now the Vipers Sports Club head coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu is as religious as the Pontifex Maximus.

Often, this former Uganda Cranes, Coffee and Simba goalkeeper is seen with the Dominican Rosary that he uses as a prayer psalter to honorably respect the Almighty Lord through the Virgin Mary whose statue is a common item he possesses jealously before departing home.

As he was being unveiled as the umpteenth Vipers’ head coach, Kajoba openly confessed how he prayed to land this treasured job.

Kajoba testified that at the very start of the year, 2020, he drove to the 100 years plus lake side Sacred Heart, Bugonga Catholic Church in Entebbe and cried aloud to the Lord for this job.

On 1st January 2020, I went to Bugonga church, knelt down and prayed for the Vipers head coach job and here I am being unveiled. Even as I met Dr Lawrence Mulindwa (Vipers’ director) for the final discussions about the job, I still prayed this time with him in his office. God is merciful. I am sure Dr Mulindwa will not sack me like he has done for so many coaches. Fred Kajoba Kisitu, Vipers SC Head Coach

Kajoba who was unveiled alongside his goalkeeping coach Ibrahim Mugisha vowed to assemble a good team and work for the decent performances and results as demanded by management and the fans.

“I am assuring you 100 percent that we shall perform. We need to win the Uganda Premier League. I am serious coach. I came here to work for the betterment of this club” he remarked.

He lauded his predecessors Edward Golola and Richard Wasswa alongside the other technical committee members for the strong foundation laid.

In a special way, he cried for the full backing from the parties.

“I want to thank coaches Edward Golola and Richard Wasswa for the work well done. I pray they support us at all times. We shall ask them for advise everytime that there is need to” he added.

Kajoba is expected to name his other members of the backroom staff.

Even before the first training session with the Vipers players on a moist St Mary’s Stadium astro turf, Kajoba held his hands together with Mugisha’s in the centre arc and they prayed.

Vipers visit Mbarara City on Tuesday, 28th January 2020 at the Bombo Military Stadium on match day 19.

The Venoms are top of the 16 team table standings with 42 points, four better than second placed KCCA.

