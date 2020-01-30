Bright Stars Results so far in Second Round:

Bright Stars 1-0 BUL

BUL Bright Stars 2-1 KCCA

KCCA URA 1-0 Bright Stars

Bright Stars Bright Stars 2-1 Maroons

Bright Stars Football Club assistant coach Simon Peter Mugerwa has testified there was a complete change in the players’ attitude since the kick-off of the second round for the 2019-2020 Uganda Premier League season.

The club whose majority share-holders hail from Japan has had a splendid start to the second round, winning three of the four matches held thus far.

“First of all, I want to thank the players, technical team and management. We kicked off the preparations for the second round as early as 2nd December 2019. We did not rest and it has paid off handsomely. Best of all, there was a complete change in character and attitude of the players. This has helped a great deal” Mugerwa, also the reigning champion of the Airtel Masaza cup tournament with Bulemeezi disclosed.

Mugerwa is assistant coach to Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka who bounced back at the club after management had sought to use Muhammed “Meddie” Kisekka.

When Kisekka was dumped, in came Kiwanuka who had previously worked with Fred Kajoba (now at Vipers).

Bright Stars kicked-off with two consecutive home games at their new home in Kavumba, Wakiso district.

On match day 16, they earned a slim 1-0 home win against BUL before condemning the defending champions KCCA to a 2-1 loss.

In their third game, they lost away 1-0 to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the Arena of Vision in Ndejje University, Bombo.

Their recent game, the fourth in the second round on match day 19 was hard fought 2-1 home victory against Prisons run side Maroons.

Ronald Nkonge and captain Sula Ssebunza Ssekagya scored in the first and last minutes of the game respectively.

Mugerwa eyes an epic final 11 games of the season where each match is envisaged as a cup finale.

“We plan for each and every match. Every game is like a cup final to us and we value any point earned” he added.

Bright Stars will face fellow Wakiso based club Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium this Sunday, 2nd February 2020.

They have accumulated 19 points from 19 games played so far.

Bright Stars remaining games:

Sunday, 2nd February 2020: Wakiso Giants Vs Bright Stars – Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium, Wakiso

Wednesday, 5th February 2020: Bright Stars Vs Busoga United – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Tuesday, 18th February 2020: Police Vs Bright Stars – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Saturday, 22nd February 2020: Bright Stars Vs Proline – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Friday 28th February 2020: Sports Club Villa Vs Bright Stars – Bombo Barracks Stadium

Wednesday, 4th March 2020: Bright Stars Vs Mbarara City – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Tuesday, 5th May 2020: Onduparaka Vs Bright Stars – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Friday, 8th May 2020: Bright Stars Vs Express – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Saturday, 16th May 2020: Vipers Vs Bright Stars – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Tuesday, 19th May 2020: Kyetume Vs Bright Stars – The Mighty Arena, Jinja