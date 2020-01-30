Bright Stars Football Club left back Ronald “Jjajja Walu” Nkonge scored his club’s opener during the 2-1 win against Maroons on Wednesday, 29th January 2020 at Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

Nkonge’s goal, a powerful strike past goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo arrived inside the first minute of the game off Joseph Jjanjali’s donkey work.

The former KJT, Buddu and Gomba Ssaza player has since dedicated his wonder goal to the rest of the Bright Stars’ family.

“It is good to score. But, a goal is for the team and therefore I dedicate it to the rest of the players especially Jjanjali (Joseph) who assisted” Nkonge disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Maroons had found the equalizer through Abraham Tusubira before Sula Ssebuuza’s late winner via a well struck kick from the penalty mark.

This was Bright Stars’ third win in four games since the second round kicked off.

They overcame BUL (1-0), KCCA (2-1) and lately Maroons (2-1) all at Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso District.

Only URA has managed to overcome Bright Stars (1-0) in the second round.

Nkonge scored his second goal of the season following the first one during a rain laden 1 all draw with Wakiso Giants during the first round at Mutesa II Wankulukuku.

He also anticipates to keep playing for the team, assisting and scoring once chances avail themselves.

“I will keep focused towards helping the team win. We are on a mission possible” Nkonge vowed.

Bright Stars face Wakiso Giants this Sunday at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso.

Bright Stars remaining games:

Sunday, 2nd February 2020: Wakiso Giants Vs Bright Stars – Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium, Wakiso

Wakiso Giants Vs Bright Stars – Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium, Wakiso Wednesday, 5th February 2020: Bright Stars Vs Busoga United – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Bright Stars Vs Busoga United – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso Tuesday, 18th February 2020: Police Vs Bright Stars – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Police Vs Bright Stars – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo Saturday, 22nd February 2020: Bright Stars Vs Proline – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Bright Stars Vs Proline – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso Friday 28 th February 2020: Sports Club Villa Vs Bright Stars – Bombo Barracks Stadium

Sports Club Villa Vs Bright Stars – Bombo Barracks Stadium Wednesday, 4 th March 2020: Bright Stars Vs Mbarara City – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Bright Stars Vs Mbarara City – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso Tuesday, 5 th May 2020: Onduparaka Vs Bright Stars – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Onduparaka Vs Bright Stars – Green Light Stadium, Arua Friday, 8 th May 2020 : Bright Stars Vs Express – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

: Bright Stars Vs Express – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso Saturday, 16th May 2020 : Vipers Vs Bright Stars – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

: Vipers Vs Bright Stars – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Tuesday, 19th May 2020 : Kyetume Vs Bright Stars – The Mighty Arena, Jinja

: Kyetume Vs Bright Stars – The Mighty Arena, Jinja Saturday, 23rd May 2020: Tooro United Vs Bright Stars – St Paul’s Seminary Play ground, Fort Portal

Also Read:

Bright Stars players have the right attitude since the kick off of the second round

Ssebunza late penalty for Bright Stars sinks Maroons at Kavumba