The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Referees section confirmed the respective officials for match day 20 that commences on Friday, 31st January 2020 through to Monday, 3rd February 2020.

The explosive encounter between Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and KCCA at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje University, Bombo has been assigned to towering young referee Muhammed Nasser Kirya with a backup of FIFA assistant referees Ronald Katenya and Jane Mutonyi as the first and second assistants respectively.

Katenya will have virtually 24 hours of rest because he is among the officials for Sunday’s contest at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende when Fred Kajoba’s Vipers take on Arua side Onduparaka.

FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali will take care of the Vipers – Onduparaka game along the usually busy Entebbe road.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Mashood Ssali is the assigned center referee for Vipers versus Onduparaka

The highly billed Jinja derby between nemesis sides Busoga United and BUL at the Mighty Arena inside Jinja Secondary School has been given to FIFA Referee Ali Sabila Chelengat as center referee.

Sabilla will be assisted by fellow FIFA comrades Lee Okello and Lydia Nantabo Wanyama as the first and second assistants respectively.

Newly appointed FIFA referee, Ronald Madanda, a lanky young official who hails from the mountainous Mbale district will be the fourth official.

Monday’ encounter between Police and Sports Club Villa will be handled by female FIFA Referee Shamirah “Keko” Nabadda as the center referee at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

Friday, January 31, 2020:

URA Vs KCCA – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University – Bombo (4 PM)

Center Referee: Muhammed Nasser Kirya

Muhammed Nasser Kirya 1 st Assistant Referee : Ronald Katenya

: Ronald Katenya 2 nd Assistant Referee : Jane Mutonyi

: Jane Mutonyi Fourth Official : Asadu Ssemeere

: Asadu Ssemeere Referee Assessor: Ali Waiswa

Match 154: Maroons Vs Tooro United – Luzira Prisons Stadium

Match Officials:

Center Referee: John Bosco Kalibbala

John Bosco Kalibbala 1 st Assistant Referee: Emmanuel Okudra

Emmanuel Okudra 2 nd Assistant Referee : Fahad Sekayuba

: Fahad Sekayuba Fourth Official : David Odoi Oburu

: David Odoi Oburu Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo

Saturday, 1st February 2020:

Match 155: Busoga United Vs BUL – Mighty Arena, Jinja

Center Referee: Ali Sabila Chelengat

Ali Sabila Chelengat 1 st Assistant Referee: Lee Okello

Lee Okello 2 nd Assistant Referee : Lydia Nantabo

: Lydia Nantabo Fourth Official : Ronald Madanda

: Ronald Madanda Referee Assessor: Asuman Kityo

Sunday, 2nd February 2020:

Match 156: Vipers Vs Onduparaka – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Center Referee: Mashood Ssali

Mashood Ssali 1 st Assistant Referee : Ronald Katenya

: Ronald Katenya 2 nd Assistant Referee: Lydia Nantabo

Lydia Nantabo Fourth Official : Diana Murungi

: Diana Murungi Referee Assessor: Samuel Egesa

Match 157: Express Vs Mbarara City – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Center Referee: Rajab Bakasambe

Rajab Bakasambe 1 st Assistant Referee: Musa Balikoowa

Musa Balikoowa 2 nd Assistant Referee : Fiday Noah

: Fiday Noah Fourth Official : Julius Kasibante

: Julius Kasibante Referee Assessor: Yusuf Awuye

Match 158: Proline Vs Kyetume – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Center Referee : George Olemu

: George Olemu 1 st Assistant Referee : Emmanuel Okudra

: Emmanuel Okudra 2 nd Assistant Referee : Hakim Mulindwa

: Hakim Mulindwa Fourth Official : Ronald Kirangwa

: Ronald Kirangwa Referee Assessor: Joseph Mwanje

Match 159: Wakiso Giants Vs Bright Stars – Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium, Wakiso

Center Referee: William Oloya

William Oloya 1 st Assistant Referee : Mark Ssonko

: Mark Ssonko 2 nd Assistant Referee: Docus Atuhaire

Docus Atuhaire Fourth Official : Henry Byaruhanga

: Henry Byaruhanga Referee Assessor: Mansoor Kimumwe

Monday, 3rd February 2020:

Match 160: Police Vs Sports Club Villa – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala