The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Referees section confirmed the respective officials for match day 20 that commences on Friday, 31st January 2020 through to Monday, 3rd February 2020.
Friday, January 31, 2020:
URA Vs KCCA – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University – Bombo (4 PM)
- Center Referee: Muhammed Nasser Kirya
- 1st Assistant Referee: Ronald Katenya
- 2nd Assistant Referee: Jane Mutonyi
- Fourth Official: Asadu Ssemeere
- Referee Assessor: Ali Waiswa
Match 154: Maroons Vs Tooro United – Luzira Prisons Stadium
Match Officials:
- Center Referee: John Bosco Kalibbala
- 1st Assistant Referee: Emmanuel Okudra
- 2nd Assistant Referee: Fahad Sekayuba
- Fourth Official: David Odoi Oburu
- Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo
Saturday, 1st February 2020:
Match 155: Busoga United Vs BUL – Mighty Arena, Jinja
- Center Referee: Ali Sabila Chelengat
- 1st Assistant Referee: Lee Okello
- 2nd Assistant Referee: Lydia Nantabo
- Fourth Official: Ronald Madanda
- Referee Assessor: Asuman Kityo
Sunday, 2nd February 2020:
Match 156: Vipers Vs Onduparaka – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende
- Center Referee: Mashood Ssali
- 1st Assistant Referee: Ronald Katenya
- 2nd Assistant Referee: Lydia Nantabo
- Fourth Official: Diana Murungi
- Referee Assessor: Samuel Egesa
Match 157: Express Vs Mbarara City – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso
- Center Referee: Rajab Bakasambe
- 1st Assistant Referee: Musa Balikoowa
- 2nd Assistant Referee: Fiday Noah
- Fourth Official: Julius Kasibante
- Referee Assessor: Yusuf Awuye
Match 158: Proline Vs Kyetume – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo
- Center Referee: George Olemu
- 1st Assistant Referee: Emmanuel Okudra
- 2nd Assistant Referee: Hakim Mulindwa
- Fourth Official: Ronald Kirangwa
- Referee Assessor: Joseph Mwanje
Match 159: Wakiso Giants Vs Bright Stars – Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium, Wakiso
- Center Referee: William Oloya
- 1st Assistant Referee: Mark Ssonko
- 2nd Assistant Referee: Docus Atuhaire
- Fourth Official: Henry Byaruhanga
- Referee Assessor: Mansoor Kimumwe
Monday, 3rd February 2020:
Match 160: Police Vs Sports Club Villa – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala
- Center Referee: Shamirah Nabadda
- 1stAssistant Referee: Issa Masembe
- 2nd Assistant Referee: Marex Nkumbi
- Fourth Official: Anna Akoyi
- Referee Assessor: Rashid Kebba