Uganda Premier League (Match Day 20 – Friday, 31st January 2020):

Match 153: URA Vs KCCA – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University – Bombo (4 PM)

Match 154: Maroons Vs Tooro United – Luzira Prisons Stadium, Luzira (4:30 PM)

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) football clubs might be at different wavelengths given the 11 points adrift of them, But, a clash of these two giants is always never estimated.

In the immediate 7 previous games between these two clubs, both KCCA and URA have won twice, drawn thrice and lost two times apiece.

The tax collectors are coached by Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa, a former loyal servant for KCCA as a player and coach later on.

Back in the days, Ssimbwa used to work alongside Mike Mutebi, KCCA’s current head coach before he sought for greener pastures.

Therefore, match day 153 at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje University will be a great plat form for the two sides to settle egos.

The first round game between the two clubs ended one goal apiece.

Key players:

The game finds a lion’s share of the URA players fit and mentally stable to take part in the match especially after the one all draw away to Tooro United at the St Paul Seminary Play ground in Fort Portal.

It is a boost for striker Daniel Isiagi and winger Joakim Ojera who are fully fit to take part in the match.

Goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi will be named in between the goal posts given the continued absence of James Alitho who is seeking for greener pastures.

That means, teenager Samuel Mwaka, a former Football For Good Academy player will be Alionzi’s understudy.

Ashraf Mandela is expected to be maintained at right back and former KCCA player Brian Majwega at left back.

Utility player Hudu Mulikyi (formerly at Maroons) and Benjamin Nyakoojo (former Entebbe and Nyamityobora defender) will form the central defensive partnership.

The tax collectors are expected to name a crowded midfield with the likes of former Lweza player Julius “Boy” Mutyaba, Saidi “Saido” Kyeyune, another KCCA player Mike Birungi and the lively Joackim Ojeera.

In attack, on-form Cromwell Rwothomio will lead the surge for goals at a time Daniel Isiagi Opolot is returning to the fold since scoring his first ever goal for URA in Ndejje against SC Villa on match day 16.

URA however will miss the services of Ivan Ntege, Fesali Najib, Moses Sseruyidde (injuries) and definitely goalkeeper Alitho.

Team KCCA will more or less name the same side that beat Kyetume 2-0 on Tuesday in Jinja.

Skipper and first choice goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, Moses Aliro, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Nicholas Kasozi, Ali “Gigi” Gift, Julius Poloto as well as Muzamiru Mutyaba are some of the players readily available to fight for the treasured KCCA 1963 founded crest.

Victory for KCCA on the road will guarantee them of the top spot, a point above current leaders Vipers.

There are injury concerns for several KCCA forwards as Mike Mutyaba, Sadat Anaku and Sunday Opio who join the recovering Jackson Nunda and Sadam Juma.

We need to win our matches and be certain of narrowing the gap between us and Vipers. We do not think about them (Vipers). We think about ourselves and plan accordingly. I expect a difficult match and URA are a team on form. we have a team and not individuals. Mike Mutebi, KCCA Manager

Team is in good shape and we are eagerly waiting for the match. We hope to get the best results tomorrow. We have prepared our team well so that the game becomes easier for us. After the Tooro United game, we have been talking to the players Lutalo Bbosa, URA Assistant Coach

URA is currently in 5th position with 30 points, 11 adrift of the KCCA who are second placed on the 18 team log with 41 points.

The center referee will be the towering Nasser Muhammed Kirya, a national referee.

He will be assisted by two FIFA Assistant Referees Ronald Katenya and Jane Mutonyi.

The fourth official will be John Bosco Kalibala.

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Nasser Muhammed Kirya

1st Assistant Referee: Ronald Katenya

2nd Assistant Referee: Jane Mutonyi

Fourth Official: John Bosco Kalibala

