Ismaily Sporting Club has announced the signing of Patrick Kaddu from RS Berkane.

The Uganda Cranes striker who was part of the AFCON team in 2019 joins after a short stint in Morocco that has lasted barely five months.

“Within the framework of the Ismaili Board of Directors headed by Engineer Ibrahim Othman to meet the needs of the technical staff led by the French Didier Gomez and in order to increase the offensive effectiveness of the team and seek competition for titles, Ismaili officials completed the contracting procedures with the Ugandan international striker, Patrick Kaddu,” the club announced on their website.

“The technical director expressed a strong desire to include the player in the team’s ranks after a careful follow-up of his distinguished level and technical capabilities, so the Marketing and Contracting Department headed by Mohamed Khalaf succeeded in obtaining the services of the international player after intense negotiations with the player and his Moroccan club.”

الإسماعيلي يعزز خط هجومه بالدولي الأوغندي "باتريك كادو" قادما من نهضة بركان المغربي 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇬#Welcome_Kaddu#IsmailySC pic.twitter.com/5csIS2frco — Ismaily SC (@Ismailyofficial) January 31, 2020

In Egypt, Kaddu joins other Ugandan players as Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta), Khalid Aucho (El Makkasa), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna), Emmanuel Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids) and Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha).

Kaddu has previously turned out for KCCA, Maroons and Kira Young in Ugandan leagues.