2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Preliminary stage, return leg

Uganda 1-2 Tanzania

Tanzania progresses 4-2 on aggregate

Tanzania progressed to the first round of the 2020 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers after overcoming Uganda in Lugogo on Saturday.

A spirited performance from Tanzania saw them stage a comeback to win the return leg of the preliminary round 2-1 and thus advance 4-2 on aggregate.

Phiona Nabbumba’s goal at the start of the second half seemed to have given Uganda hope but Diana Msewa and Opa Clement Nsanga netted a goal apiece for the visitors.

Right from onset, Tanzania were the better side while Uganda on the other hand struggled to find composure in the game.

The opening stanza literally produced no chances for either side with Tanzania opting for a cautious approach while Uganda failed to come out of the blocks, struggling to find the cutting edge in the final third.

The only realistic efforts for Uganda came through Fauzia Najjemba who was industrious on the day and perhaps the best player for Oliver Mbekeka’s charges.

Uganda returned recharged in the second half and Nabbumba broke the deadlock at the 50th minute mark when she poked home from Teddy Najjuma’s lay-up.

Nabbumba had another opportunity to double the lead but fumbled with the ball inside the area and failed to shoot at goal.

Tanzania levelled matters moments later off a well a structured goal thanks to the donkey work by Opa Clement who released Diana Mseva to send a low drive into the back of the net.

Nsanga like she did in the first leg, sealed victory for Tanzania with a well curled free kick that left goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga glued onto the goal-line.

Tanzania will face the winner between Senegal or Sierra Leone at the next qualifying phase.

Uganda Starting XI

Daphine Nyayenga, Aisha Namukisa, Asia Nakibuuka, Stella Musubika, Bira Naddunga, Shadia Nankya, Teddy Najjuma, Phiona Nabbumba, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Lilian Mutuuzo