Dipu Ruparelia has been elected President of the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda (FMU) for the next four years.

Ruparelia went through a tight race to faze off his three rivals in the general elections held on Saturday at Kati Kati Restaurant in Lugogo.

Ruparelia won with 36 votes.

Ruparelia becomes the sixth FMU president since the formation of the federation in 2000.

Incumbent Dusman Okee garnered 14, Geoffrey Nsamba 11 while former president Jack Wavamuno claimed 25.

In other positions, Shemmy Senkatuka was elected Vice President beating Ken Kitariko and Kees Kagolo.

Jeff Kabagamba was re-elected the deputy Vice President Motorsport edging Leon Ssenyange. 

Leila Mayanja will be the only female in the Management Committee after beating Reynolds Kibira to the General Secretary post. 

Ernest Zziwa was re-elected the Assistant General Secretary.

Kisitu Mayanja will be the next deputy vice president motorcycling after edging George Semakula and Joseph Mwangala. 

The post for Vice President Vintage was left open after the candidate Hussein Kato failed to meet requirements. 

