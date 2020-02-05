Uganda Rugby Sevens head coach Tolbert Onyango has named the twelve-man squad for the inaugural World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.

The squad will compete with 15 other national teams over two rounds of the newly-introduced tournament in South America.

The first round will be in Viña del Mar, Chile from February 15-16, 2020 and the second will be a week later in Montevideo, Uruguay from February 22-23, 2020.

The top 8 teams from these two rounds will take part in the final tournament in Hong Kong after which the winner will get promoted to the World Rugby Sevens Series.

There are familiar names on the list including veteran Michael Wokorach, speedster Solomon Okia and the powerful Pius Ogena. These are in addition to rising youngsters Nobert Okeny, Levis Ocen and Isaac Massa.

Notably missing is experienced back Joseph Aredo. Alex Aturinda and Kelvin Balagadde who had earned their first call-up to the national team will have to wait for their debuts in national colours.

The squad kicked off training on January 8, 2020 at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, and have been undergoing intensive drills on pitch and gym in preparation for this tournament.

International sensation Philip Wokorach joined the team later on return from club duties in France where he plies his trade with Bourges XV in the fifth division.

FULL SQUAD: