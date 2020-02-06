Saturday, February 8, 2020:

12.30 pm: Black Pearls vs Avengers – Kings Park Stadium, Bweyogerere

The Central Region Women’s Rugby XV League enters matchday two with Black Pearls back in action against the Avengers at Kings Park Stadium, Bweyogerere in a mid-morning kick-off.

Based at Entebbe SS, Avengers is a new outfit in Uganda women’s rugby whose majority of players joined from Entebbe Lady Swans. They replace the Swans this season to complete the 3-team league alongside Thunderbirds and Black Pearls.

Having had a rest on the opening matchday, Avengers will on Saturday run onto the pitch for their first competitive match to face a club that are currently playing their best rugby.

Black Pearls are currently top of the log with 4 points from the opening match against Thunderbirds. The 13-10 victory was Black Pearls’ first-ever against their rivals from Kyadondo.

Anne Alan Sizomu Black Pearls vs Thunderbirds in the opening match

Ladies’ league matches are usually low-scoring, and thus this is going to be a match of fine margins. While Black Pearls boast of more experience in their ranks, Avengers are this season’s surprise package that are yet to unleash their arsenal.

The Black Pearls will have their sights set on clinching another win to stay unbeaten but the Avengers will be out to make a grand entrance to the scene with a win.