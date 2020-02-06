Uganda Premier League (Matchday 21 – Wednesday Results):

Tooro United 2-1 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Bright Stars 3-0 Busoga United

Tooro United Football at long last attained a victory in 10 matches.

The Fort Portal based club overcame Wakiso Giants 2-1 during match day 10 of the Uganda Premier League in a duel played at the St Paul Seminary Play ground on Wednesday.

Yafeesi Mubiru netted a well taken brace for Tooro United, scoring in the 56th and 78th minutes.

Burly striker Amos Muwonge found the consolation for the Purple Sharks who are coached by former Uganda Cranes international Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

This is the first league win under coach Mohammed Kisekka and first in the second round.

The win sends Tooro to 19 points but remain second from the bottom.

Wakiso on the other hand remain ninth with 25 points.

Meanwhile, Bright Stars humbled visiting Busoga United 3-0 at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso to maintain their winning touch.

Ronald Sempala, Jamil Kalisa and Joseph Janjali scored the goals for Bright Stars.

The league takes a break on Thursday and will resume a day later when Onduparaka hosts Express at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City takes Police at Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara on the same day.

Tooro United XI: Chrispus Kusiima (G.K), Issa Mubiru, Davis Ssali, Willy Kavuma, Yaffesi Mubiru, Farouk Katongole, Rashid Muhammad Mukungu, Mike Kawooya, Ronald Orombi, Nicholas Kagaba, Eddy Kapampa Ssebiccu

Wakiso Giants XI: William Katende (G.K), Geriga Atendere, Alex Komakech, Hassan Wasswa, Swaib Mudde, Lawrence Bukenya, Ibrahim Faizul, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Tom Masiko, Viane Ssekajugo, Karim Ndugwa